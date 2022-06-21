Monsal Trail: Plans to reinstate railway line rejected
Plans to reinstate a railway line over a landmark viaduct in Derbyshire have been rejected by the government.
Reopening the Peaks and Dales line, between Matlock and Buxton, could have seen trains running along the Monsal Trail, including the Victorian viaduct.
The line was opened in the 1860s but closed in 1968. Parts have since become popular walking and cycling routes.
In a document published online, the government said the route was "not selected for funding at this time".
The proposal had been controversial, with thousands of people signing a petition against the reinstatement.
In 2020, the government pledged £500m for the "Restoring Your Railway Fund", aiming to start reopening lines and stations as part of the levelling-up agenda.
The Manchester and East Midlands Rail Action Partnership (MEMRAP) campaigned for the reinstatement of the Peaks and Dales line.
It said linking the Peak District National Park's most cut-off areas with direct trains running again between Derby and Manchester could benefit the tourism trade.
However, the plans caused anger among thousands of trail users, who argued reopening the viaduct for rail use would mean losing "one of the most unique trails in the UK".
The 8.5-mile Monsal Trail - which incorporates former railway tunnels as well as the viaduct - attracts about 330,000 visitors a year, with a "significant increase" in visitors since lockdown.
