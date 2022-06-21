Appeal after Swanwick dog walker sexually assaulted
A woman has been sexually assaulted while walking her dogs in Derbyshire.
Police said it happened just after midday on Sunday in the fields between Pentritch Road, Asher Lane, and Back Lane in Swanwick.
The woman, in her 50s, said she was able to push the man over and run away after one of her dogs barked at him.
Derbyshire Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the man.
The suspect has been described as in his early 30s with pale skin and very dark brown, closely-cropped hair.
He was wearing a black hooded top with white cords, black jogging bottoms, and black leather trainers.
He also wore a gold band ring, which had a pattern on it, on the middle finger of his right hand.
