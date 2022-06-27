Mercian battalion to parade in Derby prior to merger
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Members of a military battalion which is due to merge with another are to parade through a city centre, led by their regimental mascot - a Swaledale ram named Private Derby.
The 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment, are due to parade in Derby from noon on Tuesday.
The parade will take place prior to the battalion's amalgamation with the 1st Battalion on 1 September.
A spokesperson said: "The same bonds of comradeship will remain."
'Constant support'
The Mercian Regiment was established in 2007, with the merger of the Cheshire, Staffordshire and Worcester and Sherwood Foresters Regiments, and was awarded the Freedom of Derby in the same year.
This allows the regiment the right to march through the streets of the city with bayonets fixed, drums beating, and colours flying.
Music will be provided by the Band of the Mercian Regiment.
"It will be a big day for the Regiment," said commanding officer 2 Mercian, Lt Col Richard Grover.
"Derby and the surrounding towns and villages are home to many of our soldiers.
"The people of Derby and the wider county have been a constant support, including being there to welcome us home from the Afghanistan conflict.
"It is a relationship built on respect and loyalty and something we never take for granted.
"Although there will no longer be a 2nd Battalion, the same bonds of comradeship will remain."
