Dozens of Wessington homes evacuated after gas main bursts
- Published
Dozens of homes have been evacuated after a gas main was ruptured in Derbyshire.
Firefighters were called at about 10:45 BST on Tuesday to Brackenfield Lane, in Wessington, by a member of the public who reported the smell of gas.
Residents from the Brackenfield View estate have been evacuated while gas engineers work to isolate the supply.
Other residents in the village have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed until further notice.
