Threat of Chesterfield bin strikes averted after new pay deal
- Published
Bin collectors in Chesterfield have accepted a 7.5% pay rise, ending the threat of industrial action.
In May, the GMB union said employees of Veolia environmental services may strike after rejecting a below inflation pay increase of 4.48%.
But the union has now announced staff have voted in favour of a deal it said was worth an extra £2 an hour.
The union said it was "pleased" Veolia - which has been contacted for a comment - had listened to concerns.
'Real difference'
GMB official Deanne Ferguson said: "At a time when workers are feeling large financial pressures due to the cost-of-living crisis, I am pleased Veolia has listened to our members' requests.
"They've offered a pay rise which will make a real difference to their working lives.
"GMB members, some of the lowest paid in the country, were prepared to take strike action to secure a fair pay increase."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.