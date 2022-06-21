Threat of Chesterfield bin strikes averted after new pay deal

GMB Union said employees of Veolia environmental services had now accepted a 7.5% pay rise

Bin collectors in Chesterfield have accepted a 7.5% pay rise, ending the threat of industrial action.

In May, the GMB union said employees of Veolia environmental services may strike after rejecting a below inflation pay increase of 4.48%.

But the union has now announced staff have voted in favour of a deal it said was worth an extra £2 an hour.

The union said it was "pleased" Veolia - which has been contacted for a comment - had listened to concerns.

GMB official Deanne Ferguson said: "At a time when workers are feeling large financial pressures due to the cost-of-living crisis, I am pleased Veolia has listened to our members' requests.

"They've offered a pay rise which will make a real difference to their working lives.

"GMB members, some of the lowest paid in the country, were prepared to take strike action to secure a fair pay increase."

