Wessington gas leak residents allowed back into homes
Residents on a Derbyshire estate have been allowed to return to their homes after a gas main burst and forced the evacuation of dozens of properties.
Firefighters were called at about 10:45 BST on Tuesday to Brackenfield Lane, in Wessington, by a member of the public who reported the smell of gas.
People living on the Brackenfield View estate were asked to leave their homes while engineers isolated the supply.
On Wednesday morning, the area was declared safe.
In a tweet, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said Cadent gas engineers would remain on the estate to advise residents.
