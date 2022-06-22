Burst water main closes Mickleover road to traffic
- Published
A burst water main has closed a main road in Derby.
Problems in Station Road, Mickleover, were reported to Severn Trent at about 07:30 BST on Wednesday.
The road was shut to traffic but is still passable to pedestrians and no serious flooding issues have been reported.
Residents have been told they may see some discolouration of their tap water but Severn Trent has said this is not dangerous.
The company assured residents that engineers on site and three pumps are working to collect the water.
