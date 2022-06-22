Matlock residents told to keep windows shut due to fire
People in Matlock have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to "a large fire in the open".
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the Sandy Lane area at 13:40 BST on Wednesday.
Crews from Matlock, Buxton, Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Glossop, are tackling the fire which involves 150m by 50m of scrub and woodland.
The fire service said: "Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke from the fire."
