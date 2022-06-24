Man found seriously injured in Derby city centre

Mercian Way, in DerbyGoogle
Officers were called to Mercian Way at about 02:20 BST

Officers have appealed for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in Derby city centre.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to Mercian Way at about 02:20 BST where the man was found with injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A cordon was put in place as investigations were carried out at the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.

