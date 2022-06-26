Derbyshire firearms charge follows terrorism investigation
A man has been charged with a firearms offence in Derbyshire following an investigation by counter-terrorism police.
Junaid Yunus, 30, was arrested on 19 June by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
Police said properties had been searched throughout the week as part of the arrest.
He was charged with possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a certificate.
Mr Yunus was also charged with six counts of breaching a serious crime prevention order, and one count of driving while disqualified.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday afternoon and was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear before Derby Crown Court on 22 July.
