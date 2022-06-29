Teaching assistant plans 10 Ironman triathlons in 10 days for charity
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A teaching assistant is gearing up for an epic challenge of 10 Ironman triathlons in as many days to raise money for charity.
James Simpson, originally from Alfreton in Derbyshire, will start the Deca Ironman triathlon on 19 July in York.
Each day will entail a 2.4-mile (3.8km) swim, a 112-mile (180km) cycle and running 26.2 miles (42.1km).
Mr Simpson is raising funds to allow groups to put on outdoor activities for young people in his home town.
The 46-year-old, who works at Woodbridge Junior School in Alfreton, will attempt the gruelling feat in and around Allerthorpe Lakeland Park.
He is raising money for charity Sisu Derbyshire, who will be working with Alfreton Town Council, with the authority set to host events to mark Mr Simpson's efforts and launch the Active8 Alfreton Project to encourage people of all ages and abilities to take part in physical activity.
They will also be putting on a number of outdoor activities that come under the eight headings: Run, walk, swim, ride, kick, throw, hit and lift.
Mr Simpson will be joined by several family members and friends, who will be supporting and staying with him in tents and caravans on the site throughout the event.
He said he was hoping to complete each daily challenge by between 15 and 16 hours, but admitted that might "slip" as he became more tired.
'Best shot'
"You've actually got until 15 minutes before the start of the next day to finish the preceding one," he said.
Mr Simpson has been training for the event since last August, and estimates that since January, he has run, cycled and swam 5,500 miles (8,851km) - the approximate distance between London and Mexico City.
"I've tried to weave it into my day-to-day life," he said.
"I'm nervous but I think I'm very well prepared.
"My main goal is to give it my absolute best shot. I'm not hung up on winning, but I'm not even hung up on having to complete this thing, I think it's more about doing my absolute best and what I really want is my absolute best to be falling over the line at the finish having completed it."
