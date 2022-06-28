Chapel-en-le-Frith: Man dies in hospital after crash
A man has died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Derbyshire.
Police said the collision happened at the roundabout where the A6 meets the A624 near The Fickle Mermaid pub in Chapel-en-le-Frith at about 14:10 on Monday.
The man was taken for treatment but died later.
Derbyshire Police said inquiries were ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage was urged to come forward.
