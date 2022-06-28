Man killed in Derby van crash named by police
- Published
A man who died in a van crash in Derby has been named by police.
Allan Reeve, 42, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Combo when it crashed near the Rollerworld skating venue in Mansfield Road at about 19:45 BST on 18 June.
Another passenger, a 62-year-old man, remains in a critical condition in hospital, Derbyshire Police said.
The 40-year-old van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail while investigations continue.
A 34-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries in the crash.
