Paedophile jailed for abuse of three girls
A paedophile who sexually abused three girls has been jailed for seven years.
Derbyshire Police said one of Michael McCafferty's victims was less than five years old when the offending began in the 1990s.
The 74-year-old, of Church Lane in Selston, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault after a trial at Derby Crown Court.
He was jailed for seven years on Tuesday.
McCafferty was also found guilty of three counts of making indecent images of a child.
Det Con Gavin Owen, from Derbyshire Police, praised the victims for coming forward and securing a conviction against McCafferty, who will also serve one year on extended licence after his release.
"They showed great courage and remained steadfast throughout a lengthy investigation and trial," he said.
"I know how much today's sentencing means to them, particularly after McCafferty put them all through the secondary ordeal of a trial after denying the abuse that he inflicted upon them."
