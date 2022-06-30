Johnny Brady: Teen admits starting fires at schools and churches

By Greig Watson
BBC News

All Saints' Church in MackworthEighty4Images/Instagram
Parts of All Saint's Church in Mackworth were completely destroyed, including much of its roof

A teenager has admitted a string of devastating arson attacks at churches and schools in Derby.

Johnny Brady appeared before Derby Crown Court on Thursday to plead guilty to six counts of arson and one count of burglary.

The 18-year-old, of no fixed abode, carried out the attacks between October and December 2020 which left two schools and a church badly damaged.

Brady, who appeared by video link, is due to be sentenced on 2 September.

Derbyshire Police
The fire at Ravensdale Infant School in Mickleover needed 12 crews to tackle it

Brady admitted starting fires at the following buildings:

  • St Mary's Catholic School
  • Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School
  • Orangery Cafe at Markeaton Park
  • St Mathew's Church
  • St Paul's Church
  • All Saints' Church

The burglary relates to damage caused to the science room at Murray Park Community School in Mickleover.

The blaze at Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School in Mickleover in October 2020 caused "extensive damage".

It required the response of 12 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms.

The fire at St Mary's Catholic School in Darley Abbey resulted in the total loss of the building.

All Saint's Church in Mackworth, a Grade I listed building founded in the 14th Century, also suffered "significant" damage in December 2020.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics