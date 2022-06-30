Belper tea room owner fears closure over energy costs
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
The owner of a tea room fears her business may close unless she gets more support to cope with soaring energy bills.
Clare Ransom said the electricity bill for Railway Tea Rooms, in Belper, Derbyshire, had increased 254% to £415 a month.
The prices of some food items had also increased drastically, she said.
Ms Ransom said she was worried she could lose her home if she was forced to shut down her business.
She said: "[The electricity bill] has gone up 254%, which is ridiculous, and that's just the electric - I've not had the gas increase yet".
"I physically cannot afford to pay £415 a month just for my electric."
As well as energy prices rising, Ms Ransom said the cost of some wholesale food has increased by up to £15.
"The price of food is extortionate," she said.
"I'm having to cover a lot of the cost because I can't pass it all on to the customers."
She said she was "completely at wits end" and feared for the future of all small businesses.
'Scared'
"They [companies] are out pricing us on everything," she said.
"I'm extremely worried and I just don't know how I'm going to carry on.
"I'm scared I'm going to lose my house in the end because of it all."
Ms Ransom said the government "needs to do something to help us", adding the lack of support has been a "disgrace".
Earlier this week, a new government campaign asking businesses to cut prices to help with living costs was branded a "slap in the face" for small firms.
The Federation of Small Businesses said asking struggling companies to "soak up additional costs just isn't realistic".
A government spokesman said they were "doing everything we can to help people in this country with the rising cost of living".
