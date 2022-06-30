Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted near supermarket
Police have launched an investigation after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Chatsworth Road in the Brampton area at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday, near to the Morrisons supermarket.
One man has been arrested "in connection with the incident".
A force spokesperson said officers "are keen to hear from anyone with information" to assist their inquiries.
