Tributes paid to boy, 14, who died after rescuing friend from river
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
The mother of a 14-year-old boy who died after jumping into a river to save his friend has said she is "proud" of her son.
An inquest heard Logan Folger was sitting by the River Rother on 18 August when he got in to rescue his friend who was struggling in the water.
The girl was saved but Logan became submerged. He was taken to hospital and died three days later.
His mother, Stacey Bentley, said her son "had a heart of gold".
Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard Logan was submerged in the river in Staveley, Derbyshire, for "some time".
The inquest was told he suffered an "unsurvivable" brain injury due to a lack of oxygen.
Coroner Peter Nieto concluded Logan's death was accidental.
'I am proud'
Speaking after the inquest, Ms Bentley said: "His family and friends came first and without a doubt he would have always been there to help anybody. He had a heart of gold."
She added his father Jonathan Folger and stepfather Mark Squires were also both "heartbroken" and "feel like they've lost a best friend as well as a son".
She added: "Life will never ever be the same for any of us again.
"We all are so proud of the boy we raised but absolutely broken that he's no longer here... if only he wasn't a hero but that was just who my boy was."
Det Con Paul Butler, of Derbyshire Police, investigated what happened on behalf of the coroner and said "Logan was a hero".
He told the inquest there was a concrete ledge by the river and when you first get off "is quite level initially" before a "deep drop".
"I have noticed several whirlpools in that area. There is an undercurrent," he said.
"My opinion is Logan got into trouble in that fast-flowing water."
He added Logan was not swimming at the time but when he saw what was happening, "immediately jumped up, fully clothed into the river to help without a thought for his own personal safety".
Concluding the inquest, Mr Nieto said Logan's friend "probably got in or fell in and ended up in the water".
"He [Logan] ended up in that area and got into difficulty," he said. "Another friend had got into the water to try and assist Logan.
"Logan was carried under the water and has been submerged and has gone into cardiac arrest.
"Because of that, he suffered a reduction in oxygen to his brain and ended up with a severe brain injury which was unsurvivable."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.