Man charged with multiple sexual offences in Derbyshire
- Published
A man has been charged with multiple sexual offences, including rape and and attempted rape, in Derbyshire.
These relate to offences against four victims in Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston, and Derby between July 2021 and June 2022.
Cory Thompson, 26, is charged with rape, attempted rape, sexual activity with a girl aged between 13-15 and sexual assault.
Thompson, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
He has been remanded into custody.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.