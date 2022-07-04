Man, 41, due in court charged with murdering 11-year-old boy
A man has been charged with murder after an 11-year-old boy was found injured in a park in Derbyshire.
Police said ambulance crews were called to Shipley Country Park in Heanor on 18 June to reports a boy had suffered injuries. He died later that day.
A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a man in connection with the death last week.
Michael Harrison, 41, of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, has been charged with murder and is due in court later.
Mr Harrison is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, also accused of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.
Derbyshire Police said officers would be continuing with their inquiries and would remain in the area over the next few days.
As part of their investigation, the force wants to find a white Vauxhall Combo van that may be displaying one of the following registrations: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ, or FG57 FTO.
