Evidence portal set up by police after death of 11-year-old boy
By Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
Detectives investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy have set up an online portal for people to submit evidence.
The boy was found with injuries in Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park, in Heanor, Derbyshire, on 18 June. He died later that day.
Officers are keen to trace a white Vauxhall Combo van as part of their inquiries.
Michael Harrison, 41, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder.
Mr Harrison, who is also charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, was remanded into custody at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court later.
Derbyshire Police said officers believed the white van they were keen to trace was in the Thorpes Road area between 13:15 and 13:25 BST on 18 June and might be displaying one of the following registrations: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ, or FG57 FTO.
Witnesses can contact investigating officers directly via the portal.
The force has said officers will remain in the area over the next few days.
