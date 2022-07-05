Dennis Clarke: Jury dismissed at punch death manslaughter trial
The jury has been dismissed at the manslaughter trial of a 17-year-old boy accused of killing an 82-year-old man.
The teenager - who cannot be named due to his age - had been on trial at Derby Crown Court over the death of Dennis Clarke.
Mr Clarke died nine days after he was punched in Derby on 6 May 2021, suffering a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.
A retrial has been listed to start at the same court on 27 February.
