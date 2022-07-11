Queen's Baton Relay relay to visit landmarks of Derby and Derbyshire
- Published
A national baton relay to mark the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is set to arrive in Derby and Derbyshire.
The Queen's Baton Relay began its tour of the Commonwealth in October 2021.
It is due to visit the region on Monday, having previously travelled through Nottingham and Leicester.
It will tour regional landmarks such as the Museum of Making, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Heights of Abraham.
'Historic'
Derby City Council said the baton was scheduled to arrive in Derby at 14:35 BST, where it would travel around the city centre, and go to the new Moorways Sports Village.
It will complete its tour of the city at the museum.
Robin Wood, mayor of Derby, said: "The relay will showcase some of the best that Derby has to offer.
"I'd encourage everyone to come along and get involved with what will be a historic day for Derby as we prepare for the Commonwealth Games that are taking place just down the road in Birmingham."
The baton will also be visiting the Derbyshire Dales, with a stop-off at the Heights of Abraham at about 16:30, before moving on in a vehicle convoy to arrive in Bakewell at about 17:30, where it will be carried around the recreation ground.
It will then travel to Buxton, to the Pavilion Gardens at 18:20.
A number of different baton carriers will help to convey it from place to place, including Danny Bent, who has represented Britain at triathlon and pogoed across Togo for charity, and Chris Allen, who has taken on a number of challenges for charity, including climbing Kilimanjaro.
Derbyshire Dales District Council said there would be activities taking place at Bakewell recreation ground while the baton was in the town.
The baton will complete its tour of England on 28 July, when it arrives in Birmingham for the Games' opening ceremony.
Phil Batty, director of ceremonies, culture and Queen's Baton Relay, said: "We hope that communities across the country join the excitement... and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."
