Derbyshire blood bike charity fearful of soaring fuel prices
By Simon Ward & Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A charity that transports blood and medical items said the cost of fuel had made its current work "unsustainable".
Derbyshire Blood Bikes, travels up to 20,000 miles (32,180 km) each month, funded entirely by public donations.
It is spending about an extra £1,400 on fuel each month compared to last year.
Mark Vallis, from the charity, said: "We may have to withdraw some aspects but we will continue to provide services to the pathology department and blood banks across Derbyshire."
He added the price increase "is putting fuel up to over £30,000 per year and that for us is currently unsustainable".
The charity plans to hold more fundraising events to give it a chance of running a normal service.
However bosses have said they are conscious supporters are also feeling the cost of living increases.
Fuel prices have increased sharply because the price for crude oil, which is used to make petrol and diesel, has gone up and the war in Ukraine has made things worse.
The boss of one Derbyshire taxi firm says he's been left with no choice but to raise prices.
Paul Kitchen, from Ilkeston, said: "Every time we do a job we are 50% down on our profits, which is a big chunk of our money especially when you are looking at a vehicle like the mini bus which carrying a lot of passengers and obviously increases the fuel."
