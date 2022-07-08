Derbyshire schools to learn about waste in bin wagon class
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Primary schools in Derbyshire are being offered the chance for their pupils to take a recycling workshop in a converted bin wagon.
The sessions, offered by High Peak Borough Council, will take place during Recycle Week in September.
The council said the former bin wagon had been converted into a mobile classroom to allow pupils to see inside it while learning about recycling.
The workshops will be run by the council's waste partner AES.
Jean Todd, executive councillor for climate change, environment and community safety, said: "This is a great opportunity for primary schools to get a free educational visit from our waste team and give their pupils a fun workshop to help them understand recycling.
"Taking better care of the environment and responding to our changing climate is something that all of us are learning to live with, so equipping our young people with the knowledge they need to help them get recycling right will help them, and the planet, by reducing their carbon footprint."
The converted vehicle will be in the High Peak area from Monday 26 to Friday 30 September.
The council said it had written to all primary schools in the borough, offering them the chance to register their interest.
It said, due to availability, schools would be randomly selected for a visit from the mobile classroom but AES would continue to offer workshops throughout the year to all schools.
