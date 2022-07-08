Further police appeal after death of boy, 11, sparks murder probe
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
Police have made another appeal for people who may have been in an area where a boy was found seriously injured to come forward.
The injured boy, 11, was found in Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on 18 June. He died later that day.
Michael Harrison, 41, of no fixed abode, has appeared in court charged with murder.
Officers have set up an online portal and appealed for witnesses.
Mr Harrison, who has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, is in custody and next due in court on 2 August.
'Isolated incident'
Police have asked anyone who was in Thorpes Road or nearby at about 13:15 BST to contact them.
Ch Supt Hayley Barnett said: "I completely understand that the tragic news of a young boy's death has sparked shock and concern in the local community and that people will speculate about the circumstances surrounding the death.
"I would, however, like to offer reassurance to the public, that we are treating this as an isolated incident.
"A judge has ruled in this case that the identity of the boy who died should be protected for legal reasons, so we are unable to provide any more information about him for this reason.
"The boy's family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time."
Witnesses can contact investigating officers directly via the online portal.
