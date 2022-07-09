Riddings: Man seriously hurt as pair attacked in park
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he and a woman were attacked in a Derbyshire park.
Police said the pair were walking in the Riddings Park area at about 02:00 BST on Saturday when it is thought they were approached by two men.
The woman also sustained minor injuries in the attack, the exact nature of which has not been disclosed by police.
The man remains in hospital for treatment, and detectives have appealed for information about the attack.
