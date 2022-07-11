Bungalow building gets under way in Shirebrook
Work has started to build 28 bungalows in a Derbyshire town.
The new homes in Shirebrook form part of a £36m partnership between Bolsover District Council and developers Robert Woodhead Ltd.
The main part of the development will see 24 bungalows built on land next to Market Close and Portland Street.
Garages will be also demolished on Portland Street to make way for three new bungalows and another will be built in Market Close.
Sandra Peake, the council's cabinet member for housing, said: "It's great to see work starting on the site as it's important we keep up our momentum in building council properties for people in areas that need them.
"We identified a need for this type of property in Shirebrook and we are meeting that need head on with these new bungalows."
