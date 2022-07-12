Greggor Grey: Robber charged with absconding from open prison
A convicted robber has been charged with going on the run from an open prison in Derbyshire.
An appeal was issued after Greggor Grey, who was serving a life sentence, left HMP Sudbury in May.
Derbyshire Police said Grey was arrested in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham at about 19:15 BST on Monday.
The 42-year-old was charged with escaping lawful custody and is due to appear before magistrates later.
