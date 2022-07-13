Derby could be set for more bus lanes
By Amy Phipps & Nigel Slater
BBC News, East Midlands
Published
More bus lanes could be installed on some of Derby's busiest roads as part of a project to improve public transport journey times.
Derby City Council said 47 locations on main routes were being examined to see if bus lanes could be created.
The authority is set to receive about £7m from the government's National Bus Strategy scheme.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the locations of the potential new routes had not yet been revealed.
Nigel Brien, traffic and transportation chief at Derby City Council, told a meeting "one or two" locations had already met the threshold for further investigation.
He said: "All of the major routes are still in that testing process - it's a case of which ones make the criteria or do any?
"Not all of those may not be physical bus lanes, some of them might be bus prioritisation - late-running calls at traffic signals - the same sort of thing we are implementing at Pentagon Island."
Money from fines
The council is among 31 local authorities across the UK expected to receive money from the government to implement a Bus Service Improvement Plan.
It is thought it will receive about £7m to spend on improving shelters, bus lanes, bus fleets and information boards.
Some of the money - expected to be received later this year - could also be spend on new fare schemes.
A consultation has been launched to find out what the public's views are on the proposals.
Derby already has several bus lanes, including on Corporation Street, Uttoxeter New Road and Friary Gate.
Earlier this year it was found the council had raised almost £500,000 by fining motorists for wrongly entering the bus lane on Corporation Street.
