Man charged with attempted murder after woman found stabbed

Derby Crown Court
Macauley Cummins will appear at Derby Crown Court in August

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with a number of stab wounds in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Meynell Close in the Brampton area just before midnight on 3 July.

The woman was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Macauley Cummins, 26, of Cauldon Drive in Holme Hall, attended Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 4 July, and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 1 August.

