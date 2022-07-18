Events to tackle Chesterfield anti-social behaviour
Events are taking place across a Derbyshire town in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Chesterfield Borough Council's enforcement officers will be patrolling several parks in Chesterfield on Friday and in Staveley on Saturday.
Council officers will also team up with police and firefighters to host school assemblies on Tuesday and Wednesday, focussing on anti-social behaviour.
The events are running as part of Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Awareness Week.
'Enormous impact'
The council will also put up a marquee in Chesterfield Market Place on Thursday for residents to discuss anti-social behaviour and the best way to report it.
Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "ASB Awareness Week acts as a focus for us to engage with local people about their communities and what they would like to see be improved in their neighbourhoods.
"It is vital that the public report any forms of ASB they see to council enforcement officers or the police so that resources can be targeted accordingly around the borough."
Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "Anti-social behaviour has an enormous impact on our communities and is a priority area for the force.
"Officers will work with partners to bring those responsible to justice using a range of different outcomes dependant on the circumstances - and ensure that the root causes are identified and remedied."
