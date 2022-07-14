Man died after being punched by fellow care centre resident
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A man died after being punched in the neck by a fellow resident at a care centre for adults, an inquest heard.
Robert Chaplin, who was 49, is thought to have had a cardiac arrest due to the stress of the punch and pre-existing cardiac disease.
Mr Chaplin and the resident who punched him were both staying at the Morewood Centre in Alfreton, Derbyshire.
The inquest heard they got into a disagreement and Mr Chaplin confronted the other resident with raised fists.
The other resident, referred to as Witness A, was initially arrested by police on suspicion of murder but was not charged.
The coroner, Peter Nieto, said there was evidence Witness A acted in self-defence and had punched Mr Chaplin "out of fear for his own safety".
"Robert died due to unsurvivable hypoxic brain injury following prolonged cardiac arrest caused by being punched," said Mr Nieto at the inquest in Chesterfield.
Mr Chaplin's cause of death was recorded as hypoxic brain injury, the consequences of an altercation and cardiac disease.
The inquest heard Mr Chaplin and Witness A both had learning difficulties and mental health needs.
Mr Chaplin had bipolar disorder, autistic spectrum disorder, some physical health problems including scoliosis and diabetes, and had issues with alcohol use.
The coroner said there had been some "volatility" between the two men on 23 January 2020.
Mr Chaplin asked staff for £30 and said he was going to the pub, Mr Nieto said, and when he returned it was "clear he had drank alcohol".
Mr Chaplin made aggressive comments and confronted Witness A with raised fists, the coroner said.
"The other resident punched Robert in the neck, which caused Robert to fall back onto the floor," said the coroner.
"A member of staff had entered the room and tried to separate them and diffuse the situation."
The coroner said Witness A's understanding of the consequences of his actions was "questionable" due to his own complex needs.
Mr Chaplin was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he died on 24 January 2020.
The coroner said conclusions of unlawful killing or accident would not be appropriate, and instead gave a narrative conclusion which summarised what had happened.
