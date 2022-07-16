Antarctic trekker aims to set new record this year
- Published
An Army officer who made history trekking to the South Pole has said she will take on "phase two" in October, hoping to become the first woman to cross Antarctica alone and unsupported.
Preet Chandi, from Derby, is thought to have become the first woman of colour to complete solo and unaided a 700-mile Antarctic journey she began at the end of last year.
She is now training for a coast-to-coast trek of more than 1,000 miles.
It is expected to take about 75 days.
Capt Chandi, from Sinfin, said the new challenge would be an inland crossing starting at the grounding line for Hercules Inlet and ending at the Reedy Glacier.
She will endure temperatures as low as -50C and wind speeds of up to 60mph while pulling a sledge alongside her kit.
Capt Chandi told BBC Breakfast when she arrived at Heathrow Airport in January after her expedition from the Hercules Inlet to the South Pole that the coast-to-coast trek was her next target.
She has since confirmed her application to Antarctic Logistics and Expeditions (ALE) for her coast-to-coast journey was approved a few weeks ago and she plans to begin the challenge in October.
The 33-year-old - also known as "Polar Preet" - will be taking a few months of leave from the Army at the end of the year for her expedition.
In an Instagram post, she said: "Why did I go to Antarctica in the first place and why am I going back?
"I wanted to show that no matter where we are from, no matter what we look like, we can achieve anything we want.
"I want to inspire others to push their boundaries and encourage them to believe in themselves. I want to break that glass ceiling!"
