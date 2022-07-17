Appeal after man seriously injured in Derby assault
Police have launched an appeal after a man was seriously assaulted.
Officers found the man, who remains unconscious in hospital, in Green Lane, Derby, on Thursday at about 00:20 BST with face and head injuries.
The victim is a heavy-set man in his 40s, with curly hair, who was wearing a Back To The Future t-shirt, jeans and brown shoes, said Derbyshire Police.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or recognises the description of the victim.
