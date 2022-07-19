Amber Valley Borough Council begins consultation on new plans
- Published
Residents in Derbyshire are being urged to have their say as a council puts its plans up for public consultation.
Amber Valley Borough Council says its Local Plan will affect how it runs the area "over the next 15-20 years".
The consultation will be open until 16:30 BST on 2 September.
A statement said the council's plans "will need to strike a balance between the need for development, regeneration and renewal and the protection of the natural and historic environment".
The Local Plan includes nine sites picked by the council as proposed "economic growth sites" earmarked for new housing and developments between 2022 and 2039.
Current proposals make provision for at least 7,885 homes "in sustainable locations", the council says.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.