Heatwave: Cavern staff keep it cool as temperatures soar

By Jude Winter
BBC News

Barry JarvisPeak Cavern
Barry Jarvis, a tour guide at Peak Cavern, says he loves feeling the temperature drop

Staff at workplaces across the country have been struggling to concentrate as temperatures soar during the heatwave.

But at a popular underground tourist attraction in the Peak District, employees and visitors have been able to enjoy much cooler conditions.

Temperatures at the linked Speedwell Cavern and Peak Cavern in Derbyshire have stayed at a constant 8-9C despite the sweltering conditions at ground level.

Barry Jarvis, a senior tour guide at Peak Cavern said: "There is a huge dip in temperature as we descend into the cave itself, which is a fabulous feeling when it's 35C on the surface!"

"My main job is taking tours - my favourite part of the job - especially this time of year, when I get to bask in 8C of beautiful cool caves."

Peak Cavern
Visitors enjoy exploring the two cavern's many tunnels

Peak Cavern, also known as 'The Devil's Arse', is home to the largest natural cave entrance in the British Isles.

The cavern's famous 'Devil's Staircase', leads to 13 miles (21km) of natural caves, linking with Speedwell Cavern to form the longest cave system so far discovered in Derbyshire.

Peak Cavern
Temperatures stay the same all year round inside the cavern, regardless of the weather on the surface

John Harrison, the attraction's director, said: "When it's as hot as it is today it is a real relief to be working in the caves."

"Whilst we are underground on the tours we are unaware of the outside temperature.

"The only clue is from those visitors who forgot to bring an extra warm layer to wear.

"After 20 minutes or so they are starting to really appreciate the weather outside."

Peak Cavern
Rope was produced for Castleton's lead mining industry at Peak Cavern between 1642 and 1880

He continued: "Caves by their nature are a series of tunnels and chambers inside very thick layers of rock.

"The rock insulates the caves from the outside temperature, whether extremely hot or extremely cold, so the temperature of the caves remains the same regardless."

Peak Cavern
Rope makers used to guide wealth visitors around the caverns by candlelight
Peak Cavern
In 1842 a small passageway was blasted out to accommodate a visit by Queen Victoria

