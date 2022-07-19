Heatwave: Cavern staff keep it cool as temperatures soar
By Jude Winter
BBC News
- Published
Staff at workplaces across the country have been struggling to concentrate as temperatures soar during the heatwave.
But at a popular underground tourist attraction in the Peak District, employees and visitors have been able to enjoy much cooler conditions.
Temperatures at the linked Speedwell Cavern and Peak Cavern in Derbyshire have stayed at a constant 8-9C despite the sweltering conditions at ground level.
Barry Jarvis, a senior tour guide at Peak Cavern said: "There is a huge dip in temperature as we descend into the cave itself, which is a fabulous feeling when it's 35C on the surface!"
"My main job is taking tours - my favourite part of the job - especially this time of year, when I get to bask in 8C of beautiful cool caves."
Peak Cavern, also known as 'The Devil's Arse', is home to the largest natural cave entrance in the British Isles.
The cavern's famous 'Devil's Staircase', leads to 13 miles (21km) of natural caves, linking with Speedwell Cavern to form the longest cave system so far discovered in Derbyshire.
John Harrison, the attraction's director, said: "When it's as hot as it is today it is a real relief to be working in the caves."
"Whilst we are underground on the tours we are unaware of the outside temperature.
"The only clue is from those visitors who forgot to bring an extra warm layer to wear.
"After 20 minutes or so they are starting to really appreciate the weather outside."
He continued: "Caves by their nature are a series of tunnels and chambers inside very thick layers of rock.
"The rock insulates the caves from the outside temperature, whether extremely hot or extremely cold, so the temperature of the caves remains the same regardless."
