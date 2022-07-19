East Midlands: Record high temperatures recorded
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
The East Midlands' highest ever temperature was recorded on Monday, beating the previous record in 2019.
It reached 36.9C in Coton-in-the-Elms, Derbyshire, beating 36.1C recorded previously in Watnall, Nottinghamshire.
However, the record is unlikely to last long with temperatures of up to 42C in some parts forecast later.
A Met Office warning for extreme heat remains in place for a second day and there is continued disruption at schools, on the railways and in sport.
Whilst Derbyshire recorded the highest temperature in the East Midlands on Monday, new records were also set in Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
In Sutton Bonington, the temperature peaked at 36.7C, and in Market Bosworth, it was 35.9C.
Derbyshire's previous highest temperature was 34.9C, also at Coton-in-the-Elms, in July 2019, and 35.1C was recorded at the University of Leicester in August 2003.
Thunderstorm warning
Cooler temperatures have been forecast for the rest of the week but there is now a new weather warning in place.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms covering parts Leicestershire and Rutland from 13:00 BST on Wednesday.
It said this could cause disruption with flooding and a risk of lightning strikes.
Rail disruption
East Midlands Railway has for a second day advised all passengers against using its trains as the extreme heat can cause the track to buckle and bend, posing a serious safety risk.
#EMRUpdate ⚠️A 'Do Not Travel' message has been issued.⚠️As a result of the extreme heat and speed restrictions today, you are strongly urged not to travel by rail. Your ticket will be valid for use tomorrow instead. Please disregard any outdated messages. https://t.co/F3k7TLsTv6— EMR (@EastMidRailway) July 19, 2022
A spokesman said: "The track is typically 20C warmer than the air above.
"As a result, and to keep everyone safe, a speed limit of just 60mph will be in place.
"Journeys will take twice as long as normal and return services are likely to be cancelled."
A limited number of services were running to and from London this morning but trains on the Intercity route are now starting and terminating at Leicester.
London North Eastern Railway services, which usually stop at Newark Northgate and Retford, are not running any services south of York and Leeds.
East Midlands Airport said it had not experienced any heat-related disruption like at other airports.
Passengers have been told they can fill up water bottles at fountains, cafes or restaurants once they have passed through security.
Schools closed
Several schools remain closed for a second day due to the heat, including The Nottingham Emmanuel School and The Long Eaton School.
Holgate Academy in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, has closed after opening on Monday as it experienced "exceptionally hot weather conditions".
A friendly football match between Buxton FC and Barnsley has been called off because of the extreme heat.
A statement issued by the club said: "Barnsley have raised some concerns regarding the expected warm weather and we've decided to postpone the match."
For those seeking a place to cool down the Diocese of Derby has recommended going to church.
It said: "Feel free to come inside to enjoy some coolness and calm and enjoy the history and tranquillity of our ancient church buildings."
Animal owners have also been finding ways to keep their pets cool.
A gazebo has been put up to provide extra shelter for goats living in Ambergate, Derbyshire.
Cows in Mapleton, Derbyshire, have been seen using "natures gazebo" to keep out of the sun.
