Ladybower Reservoir: Camp stove found at seat of heatwave wildfire
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
Firefighters have hit out at "irresponsible" members of the public after finding a camp stove at the seat of a beauty spot wildfire.
Ladybower Reservoir in Derbyshire was closed on Tuesday afternoon and evening as crews tackled the blaze at Win Hill Edge in Bamford.
The service had been alerted to about one hectare of forest and moorland alight at about 15:42 BST.
Six fire engines and specialist equipment was used to tackle the blaze.
Five crews returned to the scene on Wednesday morning to ensure the area was safe.
Severn Trent Water, which owns Ladybower Reservoir, has told visitors to stay away at the current time.
A fire service spokesman confirmed crews found a camp stove where they believe the fire started.
They said: "We aren't sure what part of someone's common sense left their brain when they decided it was a good idea to light a camp stove when conditions were so dry and the whole country was struggling with wildfires and intense heat.
"But what we do know is that this was reckless and totally irresponsible.
"This fire has tied up our emergency resources since 15:42 yesterday. Firefighters also reported others still barbecuing in the area they were working.
"Come on people, help us out here and leave the barbecue at home."
The fire came as a heat wave brought extreme temperatures to the UK.
In Derbyshire a temperature of 39C (102F) was recorded in Coton-in-the-Elms.
