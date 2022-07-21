Sandiacre: Man dies after falling into Erewash Canal

Police say the man was rescued from the water but died shortly after

A man has died after falling into a canal in a Derbyshire town.

Police say the man, who was in his 60s, went into the Erewash Canal, near Ilkeston Road, Sandiacre, shortly before 17:10 BST on Monday.

The force said he was pulled from the water by emergency services but died a short time later.

Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was currently being prepared for the coroner.

