Sandiacre: Man dies after falling into Erewash Canal
A man has died after falling into a canal in a Derbyshire town.
Police say the man, who was in his 60s, went into the Erewash Canal, near Ilkeston Road, Sandiacre, shortly before 17:10 BST on Monday.
The force said he was pulled from the water by emergency services but died a short time later.
Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was currently being prepared for the coroner.
