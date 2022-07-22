Derby: Mystery liquid thrown from car hits two women
Police are investigating after a mystery liquid was thrown at two women from the window of a car in Derby.
The substance was thrown from a black car into another vehicle in Normanton Road at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.
The women were treated by paramedics at the scene but Derbyshire Police said both were uninjured.
The force added there was nothing to suggest the liquid was corrosive and the attack is being treated as an isolated incident.
Officers would like to speak to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
