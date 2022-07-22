Ladybower Reservoir: Fire still burning after two days
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Two days after a major fire broke out at a Derbyshire beauty spot, crews are still tackling the blaze.
Ladybower Reservoir was closed on Tuesday afternoon and evening as firefighters tackled the blaze at Win Hill Edge in Bamford.
Despite cooler weather and some rain, the flames were "deep seated and still travelling" according to the fire service.
They expected to still be in attendance at the weekend, they added.
In a series of tweets, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "Remember the fire at WinHill LadyBower where we found a camp stove & bbq - well we're still there!
"The weather may be cooler but we still have 4 fire crews, officers, a water carrier & Argo cat deployed at the scene where the fire is travelling 30 meters an hour!"
After responding to the emergency on Tuesday, firefighters found a camp stove and disposable barbeque at the seat of blaze.
The tweets also paid tribute to the hard work which goes into fighting such incidents
"A huge shout out to our amazing firefighters who have been & continue to fight the fire at Win Hill & all the others dealing with the incidents right across the country."
The fire came as a heatwave brought extreme temperatures to the UK on Tuesday.
In Derbyshire a temperature of 39C (102F) was recorded in Coton-in-the-Elms.
