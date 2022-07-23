Derbyshire moorland fire costs £250,000 to tackle
A fire believed to have been started by a camping stove or barbecue has cost the emergency services a "conservative" estimate of £250,000 to tackle.
The fire started at Win Hill Edge, near Bamford, on Tuesday and is still burning four days later.
It has caused extensive damage to wildlife over several acres of land in Derbyshire.
Police have appealed for information to find those responsible, who they described as "careless".
"This fire highlights the risk of having open fires and barbecues in the countryside," said a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team.
"The conservative cost to the fire service alone is estimated at £250,000.
"In addition to their resources it was necessary to deploy a helicopter to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage and risk to life."
There are three fire crews continuing to fight the fire and check for hot spots.
The fire service was originally alerted at about 15:42 BST on Tuesday, which was the UK's hottest day on record.
Fire fighters found a camping stove at the seat of the fire that evening and, despite the blaze, they described seeing people still having barbecues in the area.
They believe the fire was started either by the camping stove or disposable barbecues, or both were contributing factors.
Station manager Ian Snodgrass said: "We try to educate, we put the messages out there, 'don't do it', people still do it.
"Until these barbecues are banned from being sold it's always going to happen."
Firefighters also later found a camp fire.
"Imagine if you were one of the firefighters who had to walk for an hour from the fire engine, over moorland to reach the edge of the fire front," the fire service said in a Facebook post.
"Imagine if you had to do that in fire kit, carrying your equipment and in the blazing heat.
"Imagine if you or a member of your family needed us in an emergency, but we were delayed responding as we were tied up getting back from the moorland putting your camp fire out."
