Ilkeston traders warned over underage alcohol sales
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Warnings have been issued to business owners in Derbyshire after seven shops sold alcohol to underage teenagers.
Trading standards carried out test purchase operations at 19 stores in Ilkeston following concerns about anti-social behaviour and underage drinking.
The two 17-year-old volunteers were able to buy alcohol from more than a third of them.
Traders were warned if they were found breaking the law again the consequences would be more serious.
It is against the law to sell alcohol to people under 18 years old under the Licensing Act 2003.
Traders found breaking the law can be fined up to £20,000 for repeat offences and run the risk of losing their alcohol licence.
Derbyshire County Council said another test purchasing exercise would be carried out in the area.
It said any repeated infringements would result in formal enforcement action being taken.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.