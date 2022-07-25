Killamarsh: Investigation after gunshots heard
- Published
An investigation has been launched after police received reports that a gun was fired in a Derbyshire town.
Officers were called to Rotherham Road in Killamarsh just before 01:50 BST on Sunday.
Members of the public said that they had heard gunshots. No-one was injured in the incident.
Derbyshire police said there will now be an increased police presence in the area while officers carry out inquiries.
A force spokesperson said: "We would like to reassure members of the public that this type of incident is rare in Derbyshire and that we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and to locate those involved.
"We are very keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area in the early hours of Sunday, and who has a dashcam device, or anyone living in the area with private CCTV."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.