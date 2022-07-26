Derby park's trees removed to make way for pumping station
By Amy Phipps & Nigel Slater
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Dozens of trees are being felled at a park in Derby to make way for a new pumping station.
About 70 trees are being removed from Bass Recreation Park to install a new flood defence system between the city centre and the River Derwent.
The works are being managed by Derby City Council as part of a £95m project.
Environmental campaigners considered taking legal action over the removal of the trees but decided not to go ahead after planning permission was approved.
The construction of the new pumping station follows an increased risk of flooding in the city centre in recent years.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that work was well under way.
It said temporary fencing and a huge crane could be seen by motorists traveling around Cockpitt Island.
The council described the new pumping station as "the last piece of the jigsaw on the west side of the river".
It said its completion would leave the city centre with a flood defence system to protect homes, businesses, and livelihoods.
Environmental group Derby and South Derbyshire Friends of the Earth group have raised concerns about the trees' removal.
Some of the trees felled were the same ones that were due to be chopped down 24 years ago and were saved by campaigners.
Derby City Council has previously said the long-term benefits of the flood defences outweighed the loss of green space.
It is not clear yet when the works will be completed.
