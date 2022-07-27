More disruption for East Midlands region's rail travellers
Travellers in the region are facing further disruption as a result of strike action by railway workers.
Unions are taking further action because of the ongoing dispute about jobs, pay and conditions.
The action will affect services in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, including operators East Midlands Railway (EMR), Cross Country and LNER.
Network Rail has warned people to travel only if necessary.
'Think carefully'
EMR said it would have contingency plans in place and would aim to run as many services as possible but there would be a significantly reduced level of service throughout the day.
It said services would operate between 07:30 and 18:30 BST with one train an hour between Nottingham and London, one train an hour between Derby and Matlock, one train an hour between Derby and Nottingham, one train an hour between Leicester and Nottingham and one train an hour between Nottingham and Sheffield.
All other lines of route will be closed and the company said replacement bus services would not be provided.
It said Thursday's services would also be affected, starting after 07:00 with some reductions throughout the day.
Will Rogers, managing director for East Midlands Railway, said: "We are disappointed the RMT has again decided to opt for counterproductive strikes rather than working with the industry to find a deal that is acceptable for our people, our passengers and for taxpayers.
"As a result, there will be changes to our normal timetable and some parts of our network will have no train services and other lines will have a reduced level of service.
"I would urge all customers to think carefully about their journeys next week - and make alternative arrangements if possible."
LNER said it would have only limited services stopping at Newark and Grantham and that passengers should check before travelling.
Cross Country said they would run one train an hour between Birmingham New Street and Leicester but no services on to Peterborough.
A spokesperson said: "We're disappointed with this action by the RMT which we believe to be premature, and we are very sorry for the inconvenience it will cause."
Eddie Dempsey, senior assistant general secretary at the RMT, said: "We haven't been able to make the progress in negotiations we needed to with Network Rail and the train operating companies.
"We've got a very straightforward agenda and that is to achieve a pay rise for our people who are suffering a cost of living crisis like everybody else, to get some job security and to make sure the conditions they work under are appropriate."
