Temporary Darley Abbey bridge planned for September
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
The installation of a temporary foot bridge, which is to replace a Derby crossing, is to happen quicker than first thought, a council has said.
Darley Abbey toll bridge, in Darley Mills, was shut in May after "serious public safety concerns" were uncovered by inspectors.
Derby City Council initially said the project would take about five weeks.
However, it now believed the bridge could be installed as early as September, taking just one week.
'A critical link'
The project is expected to cost £300,000.
The council does not own the bridge but has been working with bridge specialists and contractors.
Steve Hassall, cabinet member for regeneration, decarbonisation, strategic planning and transportation, said: "I appreciate how difficult it has been for the community and the local businesses, since the closure of the bridge.
"Not only is the bridge important to the local community and park users, it also provides a critical link for many of the businesses in the Mills, so finding a safe and deliverable connection has been a priority for all involved."
Nigel Brien, head of traffic and transport at Derby City Council said: "The council had to start from a position where there was very little current knowledge of the existing bridge or the complications associated with building any of the potential temporary links.
"We're really pleased to have found a possible solution."
Further ground testing will take place either side of the bridge, during the first week of August.
If there are no unexpected complications, then work on the foundations will start as soon as possible, with installation work expected to take place from 19 September.
The bridge at Darley Abbey dates back to 1783, when Walter Evans built a cotton mill by the weir on the River Derwent.
An octagonal gatehouse to the mill became used as the toll house and a toll was reintroduced in 2010, with motorists charged £1 per crossing.
