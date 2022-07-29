Errwood Hall: New app brings historic home back to life
A historic Peak District family home has been brought back to life in a new augmented reality (AR) app.
The once magnificent Errwood Hall, in the Goyt Valley, has been given a new lease of life through the digital platform.
Only ruins of the Victorian building remain, but the new project aims to teach walkers about the property.
The app has been developed in a £5,000 project led by the Peak District National Park Foundation.
Funding was gained to develop the Errwood Hall Revealed app from The Big Give Christmas Challenge 2021.
It has been produced by Derbyshire digital studio, Bloc Digital in coordination with the South West Peak Landscape Partnership.
Catherine Parker Heath, of the South West Peak Landscape Partnership, said: "One of the aims behind the creation of the app is to engage new audiences in the heritage around them.
"A feature of it is that not only can it be used on-site but it can be activated off-site too, so those who cannot get to see the ruins in person can still see it in all its 3D glory."
The app includes a 3D model of how the hall once looked as well as how the hall looks today with AR capability.
Claire Barlow, from the Peak District National Park Foundation said: "We'd like to say a big thank you to the many people who have supported the development of this app - from those who so generously donated to the fundraising campaign to the people whose knowledge and expertise have made the app possible."
