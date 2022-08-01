Wirksworth road closed due to serious collision
- Published
Police have closed part of the main route through the Derbyshire town of Wirksworth due to what they have described as a "serious collision".
The B5023 is closed from Harrison Drive to the corner of West End and St John Street.
Derbyshire Police has warned the road is likely to be closed "for some time" and that this may cause disruption.
"Please avoid the area and find an alternative route," the force tweeted earlier.
